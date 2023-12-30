Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,500 shares, an increase of 41,711.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,815.0 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.