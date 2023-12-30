Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,500 shares, an increase of 41,711.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,815.0 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

