Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

