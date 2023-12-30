Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 28,281 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
