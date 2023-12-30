Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 28,281 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.