Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $5.01 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
