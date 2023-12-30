Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $5.01 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

About Alvopetro Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

