AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.