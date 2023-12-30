American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $90.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.