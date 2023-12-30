American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.46.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.