American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.