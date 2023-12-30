American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,258 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

AMH stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

