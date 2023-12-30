American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

