Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $383.78

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $383.78 and last traded at $381.00, with a volume of 18751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.99 and a 200-day moving average of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

