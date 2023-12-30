Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,754,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

ABCB stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.