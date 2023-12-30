Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

AMXEF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

