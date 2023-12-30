Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
AMXEF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.