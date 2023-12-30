Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.00

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.00 and last traded at $288.00, with a volume of 88209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

