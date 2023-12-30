AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.03 on Friday. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.08.

Get AmmPower alerts:

AmmPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.