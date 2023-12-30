AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.03 on Friday. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.08.
AmmPower Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.