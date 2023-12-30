Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $32.29

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

