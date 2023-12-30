Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $47.00

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Institutional Trading of Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $31,072,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares in the company, valued at $388,280,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,510,510 shares of company stock worth $133,645,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.