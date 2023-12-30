Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price at $52.23

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

