Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price at $52.23

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.23.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcellx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Arcellx Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.03.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcellx
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.