Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $9.09

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Frontier Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

