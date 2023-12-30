Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of InMode by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.26. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

