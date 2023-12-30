Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $39.82

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

