Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $61.36

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.