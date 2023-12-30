Analysts Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target at $32.40

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Renasant by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Renasant by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

