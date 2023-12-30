Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $61.40

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

