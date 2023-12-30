Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $139.35

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.