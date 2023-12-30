Analyzing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Absci shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Absci has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than OneMedNet.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% Absci -1,535.13% -38.14% -32.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.26 Absci $5.75 million 67.89 -$104.90 million ($1.16) -3.62

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

