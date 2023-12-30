Analyzing Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -45.57% -0.06% -0.02% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.66 $184.53 million ($10.75) -7.96 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

94.6% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Empiric Student Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments. The Company is an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.