Analyzing Green Hygienics (GRYN) and Its Rivals

Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Free Report) is one of 322 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Green Hygienics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Hygienics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Hygienics N/A N/A N/A Green Hygienics Competitors -57.61% -59.80% -12.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Hygienics 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Hygienics Competitors 258 1102 1867 24 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Hygienics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 53.04%. Given Green Hygienics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Hygienics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Hygienics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Hygienics N/A N/A 0.00 Green Hygienics Competitors $1.23 billion $18.82 million -94.92

Green Hygienics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Green Hygienics. Green Hygienics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Green Hygienics Company Profile

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California. On July 11, 2023, Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

