Analyzing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) and Its Peers

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) is one of 396 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kawasaki Heavy Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries Competitors 1404 4192 4180 47 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,259.16%. Given Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kawasaki Heavy Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.77 billion $392.42 million 54.59 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Competitors $12.13 billion $1.27 billion 16.99

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.52% 1.53% 0.36% Kawasaki Heavy Industries Competitors -5.08% 6.07% 1.53%

Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ rivals have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries rivals beat Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

