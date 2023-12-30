Analyzing RPC (NYSE:RES) and Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) and Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RPC and Technip Energies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 1 0 0 1.50 Technip Energies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

RPC presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Technip Energies.

This table compares RPC and Technip Energies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 14.19% 27.38% 21.54% Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPC and Technip Energies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.60 billion 0.98 $218.36 million $1.11 6.55 Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Technip Energies.

Summary

RPC beats Technip Energies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services. It is involved in the engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, and transport and installation of various energy projects. The company also engages in the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, ethylene, hydrogen, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. In addition, it develops, designs, commercializes, and integrates a range of technologies in gas monetization, refining, petrochemicals and fertilizers, hydrogen, and sustainable chemistry; provides land and marine-based loading and transfer systems services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and decarbonization industries; and offers a range of project management consulting services to the energy industry. Further, the company offers robotics, visual intelligence, and surveillance solutions, as well as nondestructive testing equipment; SnapLNG, a modularized and electrified solution; proprietary technologies relating to the design and construction of ethylene steam crackers, power generation furnace, and heat transfer equipment; engineering and technical services; and digital services. Technip Energies N.V. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

