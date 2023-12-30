Analyzing Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -33.25 Oracle $49.95 billion 5.80 $8.50 billion $3.62 29.12

Profitability

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Skkynet Cloud Systems. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Oracle 19.64% 703.26% 8.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 0 10 13 0 2.57

Oracle has a consensus price target of $127.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Oracle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Summary

Oracle beats Skkynet Cloud Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

(Get Free Report)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers SkkyHub, a software-as-a-service portal for industrial clients; Embedded Toolkit, a seamless and end-to-end solution that provides a direct link to SkkyHub from various devices and operating systems for M2M and viewing customer data from their device on the Internet; and VINE products for financial clients. Further, it provides software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. The company serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries directly, as well as through resellers. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.