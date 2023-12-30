Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 470.6% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 4.0 %

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

