ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,138.8 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $9.35 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.
About ANTA Sports Products
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.