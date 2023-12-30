ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,138.8 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $9.35 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.