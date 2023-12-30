Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $23.82 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

