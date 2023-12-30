Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 35,022 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.7 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company has a market cap of $560.89 million, a P/E ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

