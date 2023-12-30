argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) versus Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Critical Comparison

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

argenx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 307% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 50.48 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -91.45 Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 121.52 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares argenx and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -22.70% -16.54% -14.82% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for argenx and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 4 16 1 2.77 Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $522.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.34%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats argenx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

