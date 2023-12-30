ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 15,612 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

