Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.