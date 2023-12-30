Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle Sells 22,914 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $121,108,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,725,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

