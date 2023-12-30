Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $133.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

