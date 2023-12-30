Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,975,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $293,125.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

