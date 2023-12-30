Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 364,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

