Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,232 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

