Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,479 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

