Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,059 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Williams Companies by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

WMB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

