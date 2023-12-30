Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,152 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

