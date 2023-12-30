Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $225.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

