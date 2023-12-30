Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.