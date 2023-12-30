Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

