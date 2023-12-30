Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

